Franklin Police credit citizens with capture of four auto burglars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Citizens are credited with helping Franklin Police stop four auto burglars in their tracks.

According to police, citizens called at 2:45 Saturday morning after witnessing a group of suspects checking car door handles at Harpeth River Oaks Apartments on Champion Circle.

According to reports, Responding officers stopped the suspect vehicle as it was leaving the area and found recently stolen property inside.

All four were arrested and charged with vehicle burglary.

18-year-old Nimrod Aregay, 18-year-old Jaylen Haddock, 19-year-old Deshawn Allen, and 20-year-old Ahmed Abdalla.

Each of the four resides in Nashville.

Aregay and Allen have been released on the $10k bond set by the Magistrate. Abdalla and Haddock remain jailed on a $10k bond.

