Franklin Police: 19-year-old accused of shooting father with stolen gun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Franklin man is accused of shooting his father during a domestic incident that took place on Saturday morning.

According to Franklin Police, Hunter Pelham has been charged with aggravated assault. Additional charges in the case are possible.

Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Grenadier Drive at 4:30 a.m. Officers determined that Pelham shot his 44-year-old father during the disturbance.

According to reports, the victim was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police determined that the gun used in the incident was stolen.

Hunter Pelham is currently being held in Williamson County Jail on a $50,000 bond.