FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN)– The Franklin mother and son who investigators say died in a murder-suicide, will be laid to rest Saturday.

A relative found Rachel & Asher Narancich dead this week at a home on Mealer Street.

The Medical Examiner believes that the mother shot and killed her 12-year old son, then took her own life.

Investigators have not said why.

Asher was a 7th grader at Page Middle School.

