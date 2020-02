FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police said they’re looking for a man who choked his girlfriend.

Police said that 27-year-old Darius Harrison is wanted for aggravated assault after he pushed and choked his girlfriend outside an Ambiance Way residence on Saturday night.

Harrison left before officers arrived and remains at-large.

There is a cash reward for information on his whereabouts.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.