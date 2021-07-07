Franklin high school student dies after ATV crash

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Franklin high school student critically injured in an ATV crash last week has died from his injuries.

The Franklin High School Quarterback Club said William Cherry suffered serious injuries after the crash Friday night and was transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

William, a rising sophomore, later passed away, according to a hospital spokesperson.

William Cherry (Courtesy: Dr. Shane Pantall, Franklin High School)

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Dr. Shane Pantall, the principal at Franklin High School described William as “a fun-loving student who cared deeply for his family, friends, and school.”

Dr. Pantall said William was a member of the school’s football and baseball teams during his freshman year.

“He will be missed by his classmates, teachers, coaches, and the Franklin High School community,” he added.

No additional information has been released about the ATV crash.