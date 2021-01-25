Franklin Fire Marshal rules fire at Red Pony restaurant accidental

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fire that significantly damaged a popular Franklin restaurant has been ruled accidental, according to a release from the Franklin Fire Department.

It happened around 4 a.m. Saturday at the Red Pony Restaurant in Franklin on Main Street.

Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King says the fire caused $300,000 in damage to the restaurant and is being ruled accidental.

However, King says the cause is still unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

King said the fire began on the lower level, back side of the two-story, historic building.

“While this was a big loss to our community, the damage could have been much worse,” said King. “A combination of early detection and notification, a quick response and solid tactical decisions by firefighters, and the automatic fire sprinklers led to a positive outcome. At least four or five fire sprinkler heads activated on the first and second floors of the building, which helped to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings.”

Structural instability has caused some access issues to the entire building, but officials hope to have more answers later this week.