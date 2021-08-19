Franklin County principal escorts students into school during pouring rain

(Courtesy: Kari Lesko)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A principal in Franklin County took it upon himself to ensure his students got inside school safe and dry during a downpour Thursday morning.

South Middle School Principal Chris Hobbs escorted multiple students inside the building, shielding them from the rain with his umbrella.

(Courtesy: Kari Lesko)

Mom Kari Lesko was so touched by his gesture, she snapped a photo of Principal Hobbs walking in her 8th grade son, Cameron.

Lesko told News 2 Hobbs “is an awesome Principal! South is very lucky to have him.”

