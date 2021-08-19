Franklin County principal escorts students into school during pouring rain

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A principal in Franklin County took it upon himself to ensure his students got inside school safe and dry during a downpour Thursday morning.
South Middle School Principal Chris Hobbs escorted multiple students inside the building, shielding them from the rain with his umbrella.
Mom Kari Lesko was so touched by his gesture, she snapped a photo of Principal Hobbs walking in her 8th grade son, Cameron.
Lesko told News 2 Hobbs “is an awesome Principal! South is very lucky to have him.”