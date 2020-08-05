Franklin County man charged with criminal homicide

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Franklin County man was arrested and charged with killing another man, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 41-year-old Hugo Cruz is charged with criminal homicide for the death of another Franklin County man, Salvador Ontiveros.

Ontiveros’ body was found around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Authorities said this investigation originated from a police report filed with the Winchester Police Department.

Cruz was taken to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office where he was charged with Criminal Homicide. Cruz is currently being held under a $500,000.00 bond and is expected in court in September.

No additional details were immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.