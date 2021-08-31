Franklin County authorities search for two female suspects involved in burglary

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin County authorities are searching for two women in regard to a burglary that happened early Tuesday.

A report filed by the Sheriff’s Office stated that at about 7:50 a.m., two females identified as Ms. Baylie Whitson and Taylor Strumpf, were seen in the area of Lisa Lane.

A burglary had just occurred in that area. Authorities say both suspects were seen leaving the area in a blue Dodge truck. Both women are considered armed and dangerous. The public should not approach them.

If anyone sees the suspects or has any other information, they are asked to contact Investigator Nick Watson at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 931-96-0123.

No other information was immediately released.