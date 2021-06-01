Franklin County authorities search for escaped inmate

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Franklin County are searching for an escaped inmate.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Chase Moffitt of Pleasant Ridge Road in Huntland, Tennessee escaped from the Franklin County Jail Monday.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Moffitt, they’re asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 931-962-0123.

No other information was immediately released.