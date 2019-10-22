Franklin Co. authorities attempting to locate missing elderly man

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate an elderly man who hasn’t been seen in over a month.

Officials say 72-year-old Clarence Robinson of Winchester was transported to Tri Star Skyline in Madison on August 27. That was also the last time relatives apparently had contact with him.

Records indicate that Robinson was released from the hospital on September 5.

If anyone has information regarding Robinson’s whereabouts, please call 931-962-0123 or 931-967-2331.