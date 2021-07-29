Franklin businesses heighten security after reported smash and grabs

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WRKN) – Police departments across Middle Tennessee are receiving repeated reports of smash and grab crimes.

In some cases, the suspects involved are still on the loose.

“It definitely makes us want to operate a little differently,” said Greg DeMeyers, owner of Tin Cottage in downtown Franklin.

Franklin police say two businesses were burglarized back-to-back in early July. In both instances, the suspect used a rock to smash the front windows to get inside. Mount Juliet has also seen similar crimes.

“The first three and a half years we hadn’t heard anything,” said DeMeyers, whose gift shop has been open for 4 years. “We’re a part of the downtown Franklin business district, and I was forwarded an email not too long ago with video from one of the break ins and it’s disheartening.”

Surveillance cameras caught a smash and grab incident at Corelife Eatery in Cool Springs. It shows the suspect throwing a massive rock into the restaurant on July 8. Hours later, the same suspect hit Just Love Coffee on Aspen Grove Road. That suspect is still on the loose.

DeMeyers says his gift shop already has cameras rolling 24-7, but they recently made changes to their daily protocols.

“Primarily it’s different in how we operate,” DeMeyers said. “We’ve changed our opening and closing procedures so we can protect our business as much as possible.”

If you have any information about the break-ins in Franklin, call Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.