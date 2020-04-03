Fourth suspected arrested in 2019 Gallatin Pike murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Metro police now have a fourth person in custody for the 2019 murder of 20-year-old Eric Jauregui inside a car in the parking lot of Gallatin Pike North.

According to reports, 19 year old Juan Posada was arrested in an unrelated case last week in Cheatham County and was booked into the Metro Jail on Wednesday on an indictment charging him with 1st degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

Police say Posada and his three co-defendants are charged with killing Jauregui during their plot to rob him of marijuana and a gun.

Reports show the four co-defendants 19-year-old Josue Mojica, 17-year-old Ronaldo Conde and 20-year-old Ashley Garcia were arrested on murder charges in September 2019.





