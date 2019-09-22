Four victims including two 12-year-old’s injured by Knoxville woman with knife

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Four people, including two 12-year-old children, were injured Saturday night following an assault from a knife-wielding woman, according to Knoxville Police Department.

Tracy Fazekas, 57, was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault and public intoxication.

Just before 7 p.m. Saturday, the Knoxville Police Department responded to the 100 block of Burwell Avenue in regards to a fight.

When officers arrived on scene they located four victims including two 12-year-old children. The victims suffered from laceration wounds and other non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say one of the young victims was spotted walking on the sidewalk when Fazekas began cursing at him. Officials say Fazekas then grabbed the victim by the arm and began punching him in his head.

According to court records, officers say the mother of victim then stepped in and Fazekas pulled out a knife. Fazekas allegedly stabbed the mother in her body and arms.

The young male victim then tried to help his mother along with his sister. Both suffered cuts to the body and arms as well.

The victim’s aunt showed up and tried to use a baseball bat to stop the attack. However, Fazekas was able to wrestle the bat away and then began hitting all the victims.

Police say when Fazekas heard sirens she ran away and hid under a vehicle for a short time before being found.

Officers say Fazekas then began shouting she had “Aids and Herpes” and was going to “Give it” to the victims.

Fazekas is charged with four counts of aggravated assault and public intoxication.