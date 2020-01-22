Four vacant homes burned in Houston and Dickson Counties; Houston Fire Chief says suspicious origin

HOUSTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four fires have become a mystery in Dickson and Houston counties.

The fires have all started at vacant homes and firefighters have ruled out natural causes.

On Monday night, crews from the Houston County Fire Department battled its third vacant house fire since December. A timeline of the fires from Houston County 911 Communications was shared with News 2,

12/07/2019 at 03:14 am

100 Albert Mathis Ln, Erin, TN 37061 01/13/2020 at 06:37 pm

140 Albert Mathis Ln, Erin, TN 37061 01/20/2020 at 09:18 pm

165 Dr Stokes Ln, Vanleer, TN 37181

On Monday night in Dickson County, a vacant home was destroyed in the area of Old Yellow Creek Road. The homes have been a total loss in both counties.

“There’s no natural reason these fires should be occurring,” said Captain Sean Wright of the Houston County Fire Department. “There’s no services going to the homes, such as electricity, gas, water or anything of that nature. It hasn’t been dry, we’re not in a drought.”

Wright said the fires have put a strain on resources.

“It takes time away from us being able to respond to real emergencies – where people are trapped in their homes, but can’t get out …trapped in car crashes, can’t get out,” he added.

A multi-department investigation into the fires is on-going and the public is asked to report suspicious activity.

“We need our community to stay vigilant, if there is abandoned property or less used property such as – outbuildings, barns – if there’s not supposed to be anybody there, most people in these rural communities – know.”