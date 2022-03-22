MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKEG) —Four Ukranian children who are battling cancer have arrived in Memphis for cancer treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The four children were transported to St. Jude to seek ongoing treatment that was interrupted by the war between Russia and Ukraine, the hospital said in a statement.

The four children and their families, 14 people in all, are the first to reach the U.S., St. Jude said. They left Poland on a U.S. military plane at dawn Monday and arrived in Memphis that evening.

First Lady Jill Biden will be in Memphis to meet the children Friday, the hospital said.

A Ukrainian pediatric cancer patient and her brother arrive at Memphis International Airport with their mother, on the way to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. (photo courtesy St. Jude)

A Ukrainian pediatric cancer patient and her brother arrive at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. (photo courtesy St. Jude)

The U.S. Department of State aided in support by airlifting the children and some of their family members from Krakow, Poland to Memphis International Airport, arriving Monday night.

The Department said in a press release:

“There, the patients will be able to safely resume critical cancer therapy disrupted by the Kremlin’s aggression. They will receive the specialized care they desperately need, and their family members will be afforded sustenance, security, and support from St. Jude.”

The children’s ages range from nine months to nine years old. They will also receive psychological, social, emotional and cultural therapy along with a developing school curriculum.

St. Jude President and CEO James R. Downing, M.D. said the hospital’s promise to help children with diseases extends around the world.

“The work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Ukraine reflects the hospital’s ongoing commitment to ensure children with cancer have access to lifesaving care, no matter where they live,” he said.

No updates will be provided on the children until the families have time to acclimate, according to St. Jude’s press release.

“The global effort of @StJude and #SAFERUkraine has helped move 600+ kids with cancer and families from harm’s way to safety and the continuation of treatment. We’re proud to welcome 4 patient families to St. Jude and thank our supporters for all they do,” said Richard Shadyac, president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude.