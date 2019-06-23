4 tornadoes part of weekend storm outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cleanup and recovery continue after a violent weather weekend that erupted Friday night. The National Weather Service confirms four EF-1 tornadoes were part of the severe weather outbreak. Two touched down in Christian County, Kentucky and two more struck Simpson and Allen Counties. EF-1 tornadoes pack winds in the 73-112 mph range.

The NWS report indicated one of the Christian County tornadoes appeared to start along Pierce Lane near Boyd Road in Gracey, moving east and destroying three empty grain silos and uprooting trees, before damaging the roof of a home.

The other twister in Christian County touched down in the Herndon area, north of the intersection of Woosley and Striped Bridge Road. The tornado damaged as many as ten homes and destroyed a small guest house. Numerous large trees were uprooted.

The Simpson County tornado struck 30 yards west of I-65 near Hillsdale. It hit the Salem Road area hard, with extensive tree damage. The Weather Service says straight line winds later destroyed a pole barn at the end of Jenkins Road.

The storm survey also found significant straight-line wind damage across much of the western portion of the Allen County. At least one tornado touched down near the Horseshoe Ford Road and Horseshoe Bend Road intersection. There were numerous large hardwood trees split, twisted, and uprooted. Winds in this area were estimated to be between 90-95 mph. Further east along Mayhew Road a large, well-built barn. Large, heavy fuel tanks were rolled into two different directions on Mayhew Road. Several barns and outbuilding had roof damage as well.