Four TN men arrested in trafficking, prostitution sting operation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) conducted a human trafficking and undercover prostitution sting on Thursday, four people have been taken into custody.

According to MNPD, Michael Swales, 49, of Nashville, William Joy, 46, of Goodlettsville, Stetson Brown, 25, of Nashville, and Darin Slater, 37, of Woodbury has been charged with felony promoting prostitution.







(CREDIT: Metro Nashville Police Department)

In all four cases, undercover detectives responded to erotic internet sex ads. According to arrest warrants, the female prostitutes agreed to sexual acts in exchange for a predetermined price. The four men then drove the women to hotels near Rosa Parks Boulevard and Vantage Way.

After they arrived, the men were arrested, but some are now faced with additional charges. Officials say Brown was found to have marijuana cigarettes and 7.2 grams of methamphetamine on him during the arrest. Another affidavit stated that Joy had approximately six grams of crack cocaine on him as well as a loaded gun. Police also learned Joy had four outstanding warrants and is a multiple-time convicted felon.

MNPD said the women encountered during the operation were provided immediate assistance from advocates for End Slavery Tennessee, Thistle Farms, and the Nashville Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition.