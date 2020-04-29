Four test positive, 200+ others tested for COVID-19 at temporary Nashville homeless shelter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro health says four homeless people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the temporary homeless shelter at the Nashville Fairgrounds and now more than 200 other residents and staff are being tested.

Dr. Jahangir said in a press conference Wednesday it is a “possible isolated outbreak.”

Four people who entered the shelter without symptoms later tested positive. Dr. Jahangir said they were screened upon entry to the shelter and they did not have any symptoms of the virus.

Once they began showing symptoms, they were tested and moved to an self-isolation portion of the shelter for those awaiting test results. The Metro Public Health Department began investigating once their results came back positive.

Health officials believe the patients did not get the virus at the shelter.

Thirteen people who were in close contact with them are in a separate isolation building awaiting their test results.

“Regarding whether we have to go in there and clean everything out, when somebody tests positive or somebody’s a person under investigation, we move them to a separate part on the fairgrounds site,” Jahangir said, “As of right now, everything that guidelines tell us to do, we’ve done.”

He adds that the shelter was designed for this, “There are areas that are cordoned off so each pod is about 25 individuals in it, and so we try to minimize cross contamination of even the well individuals from one pod to the next to the next,” he said.

A spokesperson for Nashville Fire and Rescue said everyone is screened before entering the shelter and temperatures are checked twice a day by Saint Thomas staff.

Only residents in the “well” sections are allowed to leave for brief periods and are screened again before coming back in.

Metro Nashville also has another facility set up with cots ready as a backup if they should need to open another shelter for safety. They have not announced where that is yet.