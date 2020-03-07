Four arrested in Smyrna double homicide case

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Smyrna police arrested three juveniles and one adult in the case of a recent double homicide.

Officers said 40-year-old Andrew Geerts and 43-year-old Melissa Nale were found dead inside a home on Bridgewater Drive Saturday, February 29.

Five days later, investigators received information that led to the arrest of four suspects.

Chazz Eckford, 19, and three juveniles were arrested and charged with First Degree Murder, Especially Aggravated Robbery, and Aggravated Burglary.

According to Smyrna police, the suspects were interviewed and all four gave statements about their involvement in the murders.

Melissa Nale (Courtesy: Family submission)

The suspects are being held at the Rutherford County jail and the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center.

