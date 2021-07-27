Forrest bust to go on display at Tennessee State Museum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The bust of Ku Klux Klan leader and Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest and two others will be unveiled at the Tennessee State Museum Tuesday after they were removed from the Capitol last week.

The museum has been working to install a new exhibit for the busts of Forrest, Admiral David Glasgow Farragut and Admiral Albert Gleaves. Removal of the busts from the Capitol took nearly four hours to complete.

The three busts are estimated to weigh up to 3,000 pounds each. The removal of the busts required heavy duty equipment, including a specialized hydraulic lift, and a temporary construction zone was put in place in the Capitol.

Each bust was strategically loaded onto a flat bed truck and escorted to the museum. Removal costs are estimated to be around $17,000 and will be covered by the State Museum.

The three busts will be on display for public viewing beginning Tuesday at the museum during regular business hours.

Forrest was a Confederate cavalry general who amassed a fortune as a plantation owner and slave trader in Memphis before the Civil War. His involvement with the Klan came after the war.

Last week, the State Building Commission voted 5-2 to agree with the Historical Commission’s decision earlier this year to remove the busts.

Governor Bill Lee expressed support for moving the bust, which was installed at the Capitol in 1978 and has since sparked multiple protests and demonstrations.

“After more than a year in the making, this process has finally come to a close,” said Gov. Lee. “I thank the members of the Capitol Commission, Historical Commission and State Building Commission for providing thoughtful input and ensuring confidence in the process. The State Museum provides the full historical context for these figures as we remember our state’s rich and complex past.”

“It’s most important to me that we followed the process…I think that we’ll have the result that’s best for Tennessee,” the governor added.