Former Vanderbilt track star drowns along with sister after falling from boat in Texas

LEWISVILLE, Texas (WKRN) — A former Vanderbilt University track star was killed, along with her sister, after the pair fell from a boat and drowned in Texas over the holiday weekend.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said game wardens on Lake Lewisville were notified around 8 p.m. on July 4 that two women had drowned.

Teegan Hill (Courtesy: Vanderbilt University)

The agency said the two women fell from a boat near Pilot Knoll Park in Highland Village and never resurfaced.

They were identified as 31-year-old Teegan Hill, of Lancaster, Texas, and her 28-year-old sister, Troinee Broom, of Dallas, Texas.

Their bodies were located late Sunday evening, according to law enforcement.

Hill was a track star at Vanderbilt University from 2009 to 2011.

In a statement issued Tuesday morning on Twitter, Candice Storey Lee, Vanderbilt’s athletic director posted, “It’s difficult for me to process the tragic news of the deaths of Teegan Hill and her sister, Troinee.”

“I remember Teegan’s talent on the track, but even more so as a sweet and kind woman,” she added.

Storey Lee concluded her message with, “Our hearts go out to her family, teammates and all who loved her. She’s forever a Commodore.”