Former Vanderbilt athlete named as first female athletic director

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For the first time in history, Vanderbilt University has selected a woman to be their athletic director.

Candice Storey Lee will be the new athletic director. Vanderbilt University Interim Chancellor and Provost Susan Wente made the announcement on Tuesday.

Lee is a former Vanderbilt student-athlete and three time graduate of the University. Lee has been named interim vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and interim athletic director.

Lee follows Malcom Turner. The University accepted Turner’s resignation as vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director today.

Lee is Vanderbilt’s first female athletic director and the first African American woman to head an SEC athletics program.

Lee is putting together a working group comprising members of the Vanderbilt Athletics leadership team and coaching staff to assist with next steps.

Along with her roles as associate vice chancellor and deputy athletic director, Lee has served as the department’s senior woman administrator since 2004. She oversees the day-to-day operations of the athletics department and also serves as the sport administrator for the football and women’s basketball programs. Lee formerly served as a member of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Rules Committee, is the former chair of the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Committee and a former chair of the SEC Senior Woman Administrators.