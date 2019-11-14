Former TSU student sentenced to 4 years probation for putting toilet water in roommate’s drinks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Tennessee State University student is now sentenced to four years supervised probation after contaminating her roommate’s drinking water with toilet water in 2017.

Tierni Williams was arrested and charged in October 2017 after her roommate fell ill for a few weeks. The roommate then found out on Snapchat that Williams was putting toilet water in her water bottles.

The charges were dropped against Williams the following month, however, the District Attorney’s Office handed down an indictment after presenting the case to a Grand Jury.

Williams pleaded guilty to Adulteration of Food which is a felony.

On Wednesday, Williams was given four years of supervised probation for the crime.