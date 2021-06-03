Former Titans running back arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Tennessee Titans player Antonio Andrews has been arrested in Nashville on several charges.

News 2 confirmed that Antonio Andrews, 29, was arrested Wednesday. According to court records, his charges included vandalism, harassment, aggravated stalking and violating a protective order.

All of the accused incidents happened back on April 21st of this year. Andrews is also charged for violating an order of protection and for vandalism back on April 7th.

Court documents show Andrews’ ex-girlfriend filed an order of protection in December 2020. But in April, Andrews admitted to police he went to dinner with her anyways.

After dinner an affidavit says Andrews bit his ex-girlfriends’ nose in the car with the intent on getting her phone away from her. Later Andrews told police the opposite happened and that the woman was jealous of notifications from other women popping up on his phone at dinner.

Andrews also had an aggravated stalking charge after the woman told police she’d received hundreds of unwanted texts and calls from her ex-boyfriend since the order of protection was filed.

Andrews has been coaching at Hillsboro High School since Fall 2020. He used to be a running back for the Tennessee Titans.

Hillsboro High said Andrews has been asked not to return to work until the district can investigate.

Back in 2015, he led the Titans in rushing with 520 yards on 143 carries. In 2016 he re-signed to a one-year contract with the Titans after starting with the team in 2014.