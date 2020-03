NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people found dead in a crashed car on Friday morning off of a construction road on the 400 block of Old Hickory Blvd. in West Nashville are believed to have been murdered after investigators say the two were both shot.

According to Metro Police, 33-year-old Holly Williams and her estranged boyfriend 36-year-old William Lanway were found dead in the car by a construction worker. The car, a 2005 white Acura sedan, had struck a tree after going off the road and down an embankment.