Former Tennessee football player facing hit and run charges in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WKRN) — A former Tennessee Tech University football player is facing a number of charges after a fatal crash in South Carolina.

According to our ABC affiliate WPDE, this happened near Myrtle Beach yesterday. Authorities say 23-year-old Riley Patton has been charged with felony driving under the influence involving a death and leaving the scene of a collision involving a death.

He’s from Knoxville and previously played football for Tennessee Tech University and Coastal Carolina University.

