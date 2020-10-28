Former ‘Survivor’ contestant indicted on additional rape charges involving second victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County grand jury has indicted former “Survivor” contestant Silas Gaither on a second set of charges for crimes against women.

Silas Gaither appears in court for a hearing.

Germantown Police had previously told WREG they closed their investigation into Gaither, but said a victim came forward in February with a desire to reopen her case.

The grand jury indicted Gaither on two counts of rape and a sexual battery charge in June 2020.

The Germantown native already faces one charge of rape and two counts of aggravated assault charges for an indictment in November 2019.

The victim in that case told WREG she met Gaither through a church Bible study group in May 2018.

“I was definitely preyed upon,” she said. “He attacks when you’re least expecting it. He does that with all the women.”

Gaither appeared on the CBS show “Survivor” in 2001.

According to court documents, his second set of charges stem from a period of four days in Germantown in February 2018.

Gaither’s current address is in Germantown.

After Wednesday’s hearing, Gaither left through a side stairwell and did not answer questions about his charges to WREG. Neither did his lawyers.

“We don’t want to do anything that may affect the trial,” his attorney said.

His next court date is December 3.

One of the victims said more women are coming forward, indicating more charges could be filed.