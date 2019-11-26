Former ‘Survivor’ contestant from Germantown indicted on rape, assault charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Germantown native and former “Survivor” contestant was indicted on rape and aggravated assault charges in Shelby County.

According to the indictment, the alleged incident took place in May 2018. Silas Gaither was indicted November 13, 2019, and a warrant for his arrest was issued a week later.

He was taken into custody on November 25.

The details of the case have not been released.

He’s scheduled for a bond arraignment on January 9.

According to TMZ, Gaither was on “Survivor” back in 2001-2002 and voted off in the season’s sixth episode.