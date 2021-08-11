Former Sumner County teacher accused of offering 16-year-old boy money for sex

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A recently retired Sumner County teacher has been arrested after investigators said she offered money to a 16-year-old boy in exchange for sex.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said their department received a call from a parent on July 18 involving the teenage victim receiving Snapchat messages from 42-year-old Carrie Norman.

Detectives said they determined Norman, a Westmoreland woman, used the app to offer money to the 16-year-old boy in exchange for sex.

She also sent the victim nude photographs of herself, according to investigators.

A grand jury has indicted Normal on two counts of sexual exploitation/aggravated statutory rape and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means.

The indictment states one of the charges stems from another 16-year-old male victim.

She was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Sumner County jail, where she remains on a $50,000 bond.

The Sumner County School District confirmed to News 2 that Norman was a teacher at Bethpage Elementary School and retired in May 2020.

