Former Sumner County school nurse accused of stealing medication, license suspended

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to an arrest citation, the former school nurse at Station Camp High School was arrested in 2018 for theft of medication.

Virginia King of Hendersonville worked with the school for two and a half years. During a routine medication administration process, the school says it was discovered that students were missing medications.

In July, the Tennessee Board of Nursing issued an order against King. In the order, it states King had failed to properly document medication administering, falsely charted medication administration and failed to follow medication guidelines.

According to the order, King gave her two weeks notice on November 7, 2018. The day before her last day, she apparently did not show up and arranged for a substitute. The order says the substitute noticed several discrepancies with students’ medication and reported her findings to management.

Law enforcement was contacted and launched an investigation. Shortly after, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office issued three theft warrants for King’s arrest.

In November of 2018, the citation states King turned herself in to authorities.

Records with the Tennessee Department of Health indicate King was license as a registered nurse in 2012. In July, King’s license was suspended and her multi-state practice privileges were deactivated.