Former Robertson County school bus driver accused of texting and driving, stealing bus sentenced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Former Robertson County bus driver Sherry James, who plead guilty to texting while driving a school bus, was sentenced in court Monday.

James’ attorney and the District Attorney’s Office reached a plea agreement. She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days on probation with 30 days to serve on house arrest. She was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine plus court costs and ordered to never be employed as a school bus driver again.

Other charges she faced were retired for one year upon her not picking up any new charges and continuing with mental health treatment.

In October of 2019, James was suspended and eventually resigned from her position as a bus driver after a student recorded video of her using a cell phone while driving.

The following month, James was accused of stealing a school bus and attempting to pick up students. The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office said James took the bus from East Robertson High School and tried to pick up children on her old route. A spokesperson for Robertson County Schools said James had driven roughly a half-mile when a school resource officer boarded the bus and intervened.

James was initially charged with aggravated criminal trespassing and unauthorized use of an automobile.