Former Raiders player involved in deadly crash misses alcohol test, ordered to appear in court

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs III was ordered to appear in court over a missed alcohol test.

Defense Attorney David Chesnoff:

He’s been dutiful… He also self-tested shortly after the missed test.



Judge Suzan Baucum:

It doesn’t matter. He still missed it. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/7taHHfE1uC — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) November 17, 2021

Ruggs’ attorneys appeared on his behalf Wednesday morning for a motion hearing. Judge Suzan Baucum said Ruggs must make a court appearance because he missed a breath check-in. Although his attorneys argued Ruggs has been dutiful and self-tested shortly after missing the test, Judge Baucum said that didn’t matter and ordered him to appear in court on Monday, Nov. 22.

Ruggs is facing charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death in connection with a deadly crash on Nov. 2. Court documents revealed Ruggs had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit and was speeding at 156 mph seconds before the crash. His Corvette rear-ended Tina Tintor’s car on Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway causing it to catch fire, killing her and her dog.

Judge Joe Bonaventure had set Ruggs’ bail at $150,000 during his initial hearing but ordered that he abstain from alcohol and be tested four times a day for alcohol or face returning to jail.

Ruggs’ attorneys were in court on a motion to get all Clark County Fire Department communications regarding the crash. Baucum told the attorneys they can issue their own subpoena for those records.

His attorneys have said that firefighters were slower to put out the fire in Tintor’s car. The Clark County Fire Department issued a statement last week saying “There were no delays in the response or in the attack on the fire.”