NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Former president Jimmy Carter is recovering after suffering a fall at his Georgia home.

The Carter Center reported he fell Monday evening at his home in Plains, Georgia. President Carter has been admitted to a hospital for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture.

The foundation said he is in good spirits and looking forward to recovering at home.

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter had a fall yesterday evening at his home in Plains, Ga. He has been admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture. He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home. — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) October 22, 2019

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.