Former NFL Quarterback and First Round Pick Ryan Leaf arrested on domestic battery charge Friday

(CNN) — Former NFL first round pick Ryan Leaf has been arrested again, this time for domestic battery in California.

Leaf was the number two pick of the San Diego Chargers, but lasted only four years in the NFL.

Leaf has a long history of drug addiction and brushes with the law.

He was arrested in 2012 for burglary and violating probation.

After his release, Leaf worked to recover and built a new career in sportscasting.

In 2019 he was hired by ESPN for college football and also worked for the PAC-12.

Leaf was arrested Friday afternoon and released on a five thousand dollar bail bond Friday night.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has not released more detail on his arrest.

The former Washington State quarterback has not made any comment about the incident.