NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former NFL and Alabama quarterback, Jay Barker, has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of reckless endangerment following his arrest in January when he was accused of domestic violence.

The incident happened January 15 near his Nashville home. Harry Jerome Barker, better known as Jay Barker, allegedly tried to hit his wife, country music singer Sara Evans, with his car.

Barker was taken into custody on a 12-hour hold for domestic violence and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Steve Hayslip with the District Attorney General’s office, Barker entered a Best Interest Plea Thursday with Diversion to a charge of Reckless Endangerment. Conditions of the plea mandates a 26-week-long Batterer’s Intervention Program and the disposition of any firearms.

During his NFL career, Barker played for the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, and Carolina Panthers. He later played for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League and the short-lived Birmingham Thunderbolts of the first wave of the XFL.

He is best known for his time in college as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s quarterback.

News 2 has reached out to Barker for comment.