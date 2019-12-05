Former National Guard recruiter indicted, accused of sexual misconduct with juveniles

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation by Special agents with TBI has resulted in the arrest of a Knoxville man on multiple counts of statutory rape by an authority figure.

TBI Agents joined the New Tazewell Police Department in investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving 31-year-old Matthew Douglas Franklin.

According to authorities, during the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that Franklin, while employed as a recruiter for the Tennessee Army National Guard in New Tazewell, engaged in sexual contact with three juvenile females between March 2018 and September 2019.

Franklin’s employment was terminated when the allegations surfaced.

According to reports, Wednesday, December 4th, the Claiborne County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Franklin with six counts of Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure.

Thursday, Franklin turned himself in and was booked into the Claiborne County Jail on a $25,000 bond.