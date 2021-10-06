Former Nashville gym manager arrested for stealing, taking private photos of clients

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former training manager at QNTM Fit Life Gym has been arrested on a 44-count indictment for allegedly stealing intimate images of clients off their phones as well as taking photos of at least four victims in a state of undress.

Metro Nashville PD’s Special Victims Division detectives arrested a former training manager at QNTM Fit Life Gym on unlawful photography and computer act theft charges.

Nikko Glasper was arrested Wednesday on a 44-count indictment for allegedly stealing intimate images of clients off their phones and taking photos of at least four undressed victims, according to a release issued by MNDP.

Glasper, who was once described on billboards as the “#1 Personal Trainer in Nashville for 2020,” has worked at multiple gyms in the area.

According to MNPD, detectives received reports this past June that the 29-year-old had sent himself private images from several female clients’ phones. Those reports allege that Glasper would gain access for “seemingly legitimate purposes and make copies for himself.”

The release goes on to state additional victims were discovered, dating as far back as May 2019, after a search warrant was executed on Glasper’s cell phone.

Glasper was also found to have taken private photos of multiple clients while they undressed as a part of a body composition scan at the gym when the clients thought they were protected by a privacy screen, according to police.

He is facing four counts of unlawful photography and 40 counts of computer act theft. Glasper’s bond has been set at $25,000.