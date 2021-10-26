Former Middle Tennessee probation officer indicted for stealing cash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former misdemeanor program officer has been indicted for stealing cash from offenders at Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency (MCHRA).

Robert Parker was a probation officer for misdemeanor offenders in nine different counties that MCHRA serves and collected fees from offenders, including supervision or drug test fees.

“To help people help themselves by providing knowledge and resources to improve the quality of life,” MCHRA’s mission statement reads.

According to a release, between July 2017 and June 2020, investigators reported Parker stole a total of $14,713.49 by not depositing a portion of the cash payments he received from offenders. However, MCHRA’s policy requires payments to be made only by money order and certified checks.

Investigators said Parker did not deposit the same amount of case he collected into MCHRA’s system, and frequently underreported how much money he collected on his monthly activity reports. In January 2020, he receipted a total of more than $12,000 into the system but listed less than $8,000 in collections on his monthly report, according to a release.

After MCHRA management confronted Parker and he reportedly admitted to accepting cash and stealing a portion for his own use. He was terminated from his position on April 22, 2020.

He was indicted by the Houston County Grand Jury on multiple charges including theft and tampering with governmental records.