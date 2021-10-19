Former Memphis caregiver arrested for assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Memphis caregiver was indicted on abuse charges Tuesday by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Back in February 2021, TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division received information of abuse from the State Department of Human and Adult Protective Services.

The TBI reported Denzel Trigg, 28, assaulted an adult with intellectual delays at a Memphis home where he was working as a caregiver.

Trigg was charged on Oct. 12 on one count of abuse of a vulnerable adult. On Monday, he was arrested and booked into the Shelby County Jail on a $20,000 bond.