Former Memphis caregiver arrested for assault

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Denzel Triggs

Denzel Triggs, 28 (SOURE: Tennessee Bureau of Investigations)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Memphis caregiver was indicted on abuse charges Tuesday by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Back in February 2021, TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division received information of abuse from the State Department of Human and Adult Protective Services.

The TBI reported Denzel Trigg, 28, assaulted an adult with intellectual delays at a Memphis home where he was working as a caregiver.

Trigg was charged on Oct. 12 on one count of abuse of a vulnerable adult. On Monday, he was arrested and booked into the Shelby County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss