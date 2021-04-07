Former Kmart COVID testing center in Nashville to transition to vaccination site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Starting Monday, April 12, the COVID-19 Community Assessment Center located at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Road will begin offering vaccinations.

The site located at 2491 Murfreesboro Road, Nashville TN 37217 will be closed Friday, April 9 to be reconfigured into a vaccination location by Metro Nashville Public Health and Meharry Medical College.

Vaccinations at the Former Kmart will also be available from 8 am – 2 pm, by appointment only.

Metro Health officials are now scheduling appointments for anyone 16 years old and older. Anyone under age 18 will be required to have signed approval from their parent or guardian.

The health department currently offers appointment options at the Music City Center and will release information related to scheduling a vaccination at the Kmart site soon.

Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

The site will only offer vaccinations starting April 12. For those looking to get tested, the other community assessment centers located at Nissan Stadium Lot “N” and Meharry Medical College will be operating under new hours. Beginning April 12, the centers will be open from 8 am – 2 pm.