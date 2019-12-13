Former Kentucky Governor pardons 428 before leaving office; sparks outrage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRN) – Devastated, disgusted and outraged. That’s how many are describing the slew of pardons signed by former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin.

People pardoned include convicted child rapist, Micah Schoettle, who served only 18 months of a 23-year sentence, Kathy Harless, who was sentenced to life in prison after giving birth in a flea market outhouse and threw the baby in a cesspool, and Delmar Partin, who was charged for the 1993 murder of ex-lover, Betty Carnes.

Before leaving office after his narrow loss in November to Democrat Andy Beshear, the former Governor issued 428 pardons and commutations. Many of the criminals were convicted of unthinkable acts.

The move is sparking outrage.

In response, State Senator Chris McDaniel is introducing a constitutional amendment that will eliminate a Governor’s pardoning powers for the month leading up to an election and for the time between an election and a swearing in of a new Governor.

Bevin responded to the criticism in a thread on his Twitter account.