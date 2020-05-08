Former Jamestown officer indicted by TBI on statutory rape charges

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Jamestown police officer has been indicted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on official misconduct and statutory rape charges.

TBI Agents began investigating allegations of misconduct involving 25-year-old Brandon Troy Adams in April.

Adams, who was employed as an officer with the Jamestown Police Department, engaged in a sexual relationship with an underage female, according to the TBI.

The Fentress County Grand Jury returned indictments charged Adams on Thursday with three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, three counts of aggravated statutory rape and one count of official Misconduct.

Adams turned himself in and was booked into the Fentress County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

No additional information was released.