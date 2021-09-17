Former Clarksville teacher charged with sex crimes against minor

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Clarksville high school teacher has been arrested and charged with sex crimes against a minor.

According to Clarksville Now, 46-year-old Liliana Martiza Alvarez was charged with sexual battery by an authority figure, forcibly fondling and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Between November 2019 and June 2020, Alvarez used her position as a teacher at Northeast High School in Clarksville to get a 17-year-old to engage in sexual activity with her. She also reportedly engaged in online sexual activity with the teenager.

Alvarez had been employed as a teacher in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System since 2013, but resigned on May 26, according to a spokesperson for CMCSS.

CMCSS had no comment on Alvarez’s arrest.

