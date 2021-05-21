GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Gallatin High School teacher and junior varsity baseball coach pleaded guilty to multiple counts of exploitation of a minor on Friday afternoon.

Douglas Richmond was first charged in 2019 when he was a second-year teacher at the school.

He was also charged with sexual battery by an authority figure, but those charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.

Richmond was sentenced to served 16 years. A hearing to set his formal sentencing has been scheduled for July 30.

According to an arrest affidavit from February 2019, “a juvenile informed the assistant principal of a possible relationship between a female juvenile student and a male teacher.”

During an interview with the then 14-year-old student, she told law enforcement “she had been texting her teacher, Mr. Richmond, for approximately four months” and “she admitted to sending numerous nude photos and receiving numerous nude photos from Mr. Richmond and ‘sexting’ with him,” the paperwork stated.

When Richmond was interviewed, officers said he “denied any relationship with the victim“ until he was informed the detective “had observed his KIK messages to the juvenile,” the arrest affidavit explained.