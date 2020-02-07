1  of  139
Former Fresno airport workers say viral video cost them their jobs

News

by: Dom McAndrew and Shawna Khalafi

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A group of airport workers in Fresno say a viral video they filmed inside and outside the main terminal has cost them their jobs.

The video shows ground crew at Fresno Yosemite International airport dancing in front of a plane, on a baggage cart, and inside the passenger area. Airport officials deemed it “inappropriate behavior.”

The video was uploaded to TikTok on Jan. 24 and reposted to Twitter this week.

Two of the video’s stars spoke to Eyewitness News about their sudden firing.

“We were done with work, we had 30 minutes left, we were like let’s make a video, whatever,” said Tommy Chan.

“The plane for the day was already done, all the luggage was taken care of, all of our duties were done, so we decided to make a little video,” said fellow participant Dannon Kredo.

The pair say repercussions started once the video started gaining thousands of views online.

“We heard from our bosses after our video hit about like 300,000 views, and so we had got the attention of a lot of people apparently, and I guess that they didn’t like that,” said Kredo.

Kredo says he has no regrets about making the now-viral sensation, which has so far gained more than 45,000 likes on TikTok.

“I don’t even understand what’s such a bad thing about what we did because we’re giving positive promotion for this company.”

The four people in the video were not employed by Fresno Yosemite International but were contracted ramp agents hired by a separate company. However, the airport issued the statement addressing the disciplinary action saying the video was unauthorized and filmed during the employees’ work shift.

“In the video, the employees’ inappropriate behavior in the work environment displays poor judgment and does not reflect the conduct expected of individuals working at FAT. 

The company employing these individuals has taken corrective action concerning the parties involved, as well as instructed the removal of the unauthorized video from social media.  FAT is working with the company to retrain its staff on appropriate behavior and to prevent these types of events in the future.”

Fresno Yosemite International Airport

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

