Former Fentress County deputy charged after selling department-issued AR-15

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Fentress County deputy was indicted on a charge of official misconduct after selling his department-issued AR-15 while serving as a deputy for personal gain.

According to the TBI, the investigation into 42-year-old Derek Cull Richards began in October 2020 after Fentress County Sheriff’s Department discovered possible misconduct and learned of the sale of his AR-15. Investigators were soon able to track down and recover the weapon.

Richards is no longer employed by the Fentress County Sheriff’s Department. He turned himself in Thursday afternoon and was booked into Fentress County Jail on $1,000 bond.