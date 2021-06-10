Former Fentress Co. deputy charged after personal use of county-issued gas card

FENTRESS, Tenn. (WATE) — A joint investigation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the office of the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury has led to the indictment of a former Fentress County deputy.

In March 2020, TBI agents began investigating allegations against 50-year-old Johnny Dishman brought by the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office. The 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler requested the investigation, he also requested the investigation of another former Fentress County deputy.

According to agents, Dishman, who was a deputy at the time, used his county-issued fuel card for personal use. He is no longer employed by the sheriff’s office.

The Fentress County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Dishman with one count of Theft over $2,500, one count of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, and one count of Official Misconduct. Thursday, he turned himself in and was booked into the Fentress County Jail on a $2,500 bond.