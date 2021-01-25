Former employee of Cazzy’s Corner Grill kills 2 in shooting at Knoxville restaurant

The suspect, 27-year-old Christopher Robert MacGuire was found dead after the shooting from a self-inflicted gunshot wound

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has confirmed the second victim from Sunday’s shooting from Cazzy’s Grill has died.

The victim has been identified as Rob Goebel, 50.

The following release was provided by KPD:

“Sadly, the second victim from the shooting that occurred at Cazzy’s Grill on Sunday morning succumbed to his injuries at the UT Medical Center, as life-sustaining efforts proved unsuccessful. The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Rob Goebel.“

***



EARLIER REPORT



Knoxville Police Department identifies one of the victims and the suspect involved in a shooting Sunday morning at a West Knoxville restaurant.

KPD reports 26-year-old Alexis Clayton was pronounced dead at the scene of Cazzy’s Corner Grill, while the second victim was transported to UT Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

The suspect, 27-year-old Christopher Robert MacGuire, a former employee at the restaurant, was found in a vehicle deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after 11: a.m.

KPD reports that MacGuire entered the restaurant and shot the two victims after an altercation. He then left the scene in a tan Nissan Altima and was later found in his vehicle deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This investigation is ongoing and further information will be released as it becomes available.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED:

One person dead, another in critical condition after shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill

Knoxville Police Department reports one person is dead, another is in critical condition after a shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill Sunday morning. The suspect in this shooting has been located and is no longer at large.

KPD reports officers responded to a reported shooting at 2099 Thunderhead Road around 10:30 a.m., and as they arrived, they found two victims (both employees) who had been shot.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Around an hour after the shooting, the suspect was identified, located and no longer at large.

The identity of the victims and suspect aren’t available at this time, as the investigation continues.