Former employee charged in Antioch seafood restaurant burglary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The former employee of an Antioch seafood restaurant suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars from the business told officers he needed the money so he would not be evicted, a Metro police report states.

The owner of Seafood Sensation Antioch on Mount View Road contacted police around 8:30 p.m. Monday and stated he was watching security footage from the previous night and saw Antonio Harmon, a former employee, enter the business after it was closed.

Antonio Harmon (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

He told officers that Harmon, 32, still had a key to the restaurant and let himself in. He then walked over to the cash registers, took approximately $900 in cash and fled.

Police confronted Harmon at the Knights Inn on Bell Road, where he had been living. They said he told them “it’s exactly as it sounds. I stole the money.”

Harmon was arrested on a charge of burglary and theft. He also had multiple outstanding warrants.

