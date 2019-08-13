Former employee charged in Antioch seafood restaurant burglary

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Antonio Harmon

Antonio Harmon (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The former employee of an Antioch seafood restaurant suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars from the business told officers he needed the money so he would not be evicted, a Metro police report states.

The owner of Seafood Sensation Antioch on Mount View Road contacted police around 8:30 p.m. Monday and stated he was watching security footage from the previous night and saw Antonio Harmon, a former employee, enter the business after it was closed.

Antonio Harmon
Antonio Harmon (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

He told officers that Harmon, 32, still had a key to the restaurant and let himself in. He then walked over to the cash registers, took approximately $900 in cash and fled.

Police confronted Harmon at the Knights Inn on Bell Road, where he had been living. They said he told them “it’s exactly as it sounds. I stole the money.”

Harmon was arrested on a charge of burglary and theft. He also had multiple outstanding warrants.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar